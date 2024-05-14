Rajkummar Rao recalls how he got that one line in RGV’s ‘Rann’

IANS

Before his debut in Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010, Rajkummar Rao was seen in a small role as a newsreader with just one or two lines in filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s political thriller Rann. The National Award-winner took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he got the part.

Rajkummar shared, “I had one line in Ramu’s film Rann. All of us were looking for work, and we got to know that Ram Gopal Varma was making this film and there were auditions going on... So, we just went there and somebody asked me to read two lines, and I read. They called me and said aapka hogaya hai.