Rajniesh Duggal talks about his role in the web series, Inspector Avinash. Read on….

Tell us about your role in Inspector Avinash.

In Inspector Avinash, I’m playing the role of Ranvijay Ahlawat. He is a strong, intelligent, and smart inspector. He never breaks any rule. He is a straightforward person.

Do you relate to your character?

I do relate to my character. I always wanted to play an inspector, which is why I did Laal Rang and this role. I enjoy playing patriotic characters. There’s a little bit of Rajniesh Duggal in Ranvijay Ahlawat.

How’s it working with Randeep Hooda for the second time?

Randeep and I worked in Laal Rang, which was an amazing experience. We continue to receive fan mails. Now that I am working with him again, it is a pleasure because you learn so much from this guy.

Where do you stand on the OTT vs TV debate?

The OTT boom is here. It’s happening, and it’s the new TV now. Everyone wants to see great content. So, OTT is definitely here to stay.

What kind of shows would you like to do?

I’m open to all sorts of web series right now. I’m actually in the middle of a comedy and then getting into a thriller. So, good content is coming my way, and I’m hoping to get even better. I want to do all sorts of genres, especially something related to sports. And, I would like to do something like John Wick or Indiana Jones.

Have you always been an adventurous person?

Yes, it was the biggest reason for me to do the show. One of the most adventurous things that I have ever done outside of Khatron Ke Khiladi was during my college years. Once, I jumped from one car to another. We maintained a speed of 35–40 km per hour, and I actually jumped from one car to another. It was crazy.