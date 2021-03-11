Rajpal Yadav on reinventing his character in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Rajpal Yadav, who has entertained the Indian audience with his effortless sense of humour and acting skills, will be back on silver screen with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Rajpal is the only character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, who is a part of the sequel. He will be seen playing the same role of Chhote Pandit in the film. — TMS
