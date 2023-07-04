Rakul Preet Singh shares glimpses of her "self-care Monday"

Rakul Preet Singh on Monday took some time out from her busy schedule to pamper herself.

Rakul Preet took to her Instagram story and dropped a video where she can be seen smiling while wearing a face mask. She was seen in a white outfit.

She captioned the video, ‘Selfcare Monday’. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet was recently seen in the romantic thriller, I Love You.

Presented by Jio Studios, an Athena Production produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose and directed by Nikhil Mahajan, I Love You will be out on Jio Cinema.

I Love You is a story of Satya Prabhakar, played by Rakul Preet Singh, a working independent woman in Mumbai whose life takes a drastic shift just as she and the love of her life take their relationship to the next level. The plot unfolds with a series of twists and turns showcasing a thrilling tale of revenge.

Sharing her thoughts about the film, Rakul Preet Singh said, “I Love You is unlike anything I have done before as the storytelling combines the emotion of love, revenge and betrayal while crossing genres of drama, suspense and thriller. Nikhil has made a fantastic film with a sharp narrative and has been able to extract amazing performances from all the cast members. I am looking forward to the audience reactions on this one.”

Rakul will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film. She will also be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan.— ANI