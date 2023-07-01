Ram Charan’s wife Upasana shares glimpses of the preparations for their daughter’s naming ceremony

ANI

Popular couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 20 in Hyderabad.

On Friday, Upasana shared some glimpses of the preparations for their daughter’s naming ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Upasana shared a picture and wrote, “BTS our darling daughters naming ceremony.” Charan and Upasana’s daughter’s naming ceremony will be held today.

Upasana’s videos provided a behind-the-scenes look at the lavish celebration, from a magnificent backdrop decked with green leaves and white flowers to a tree-like structure built in the midst of a courtyard and the adjoining buffet tables.

Upasana recently dropped the first family picture with her daughter on Instagram and captioned it as: “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings.” After learning about the baby’s arrival, members of the film industry and fans flooded social media with congratulatory wishes.

Ram’s father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, “Welcome little princess!! You have spread cheer among the mega family of millions…”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Charan will be next seen in director Shankar’s Game Changer opposite actor Kiara Advani.