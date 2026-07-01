Ram Kapoor’s wife reacts to his viral infidelity comments on Lock Upp

Days after Ram Kapoor’s views on cheating within marriage sparked online criticism, his wife Gautami Kapoor took to Instagram with a show of support. She posted a smiling photo of the couple together on her Stories, simply captioning it, “Only love @ramkapoor”. Soon after, she added a second post- a video clip of spiritual figure Sadhguru reflecting on the nature of love and trust: “If love is true it will happen without an object. If it’s really genuine true love it will happen what it means is you have made your emotions very pleasant… Everything that you behold you have a certain pleasantness towards it, that is love.” Fans quickly interpreted both posts as her way of addressing the controversy without commenting directly.

Advertisement

The row began when Ram, a contestant on Lock Upp Season 2, argued during the show that infidelity doesn’t automatically spell the end of a marriage as long as love endures. Reflecting on the ups and downs couples face over decades together, he explained: “Sometimes during 20-25 years of marriage, what happens is you have highs and lows, good periods and bad periods. Bad phase mein agar galti se kisi ek se kuch hojaaye, agar aap unke bagair nahi jee sakte aur aapne bacchon ke bagair nahi jee sakte, then time heals everything, and nothing is a deal-breaker. Sometimes it happens by mistake.”

Advertisement

He went further, touching on his real-life comfort with performing romantic scenes on screen, crediting the security and openness in his own marriage- noting that Gautami has never raised objections to his kissing scenes with co-stars.

Advertisement

The two first crossed paths as actors on Ghar Ek Mandir in the early 2000s, later marrying on Valentine’s Day, 2003. They’re now parents to daughter Sia and son Aks.