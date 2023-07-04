Ramayan is an institution that teaches how to live life, says Arun Govil

ANI

As Ramanand Sagar’s popular Hindi TV show Ramayan returned to television on Monday, veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in the TV show, went down memory lane and shared how he became a part of it.

Govil said, “From 1977, I started acting with Rajshri Pictures and with Sagar saheb. I also worked in Anand Sagar’s directorial Baadal, and did Vikram Aur Betaal, and only then I came to know that Sagar saheb is making Ramayan, so I approached him, as I wanted to play the character of Lord Ram. However, working in mythology was not a very standard thing at that time, and I was doing a lot of commercial films. My friends and family also did not want me to take up that role,” he said.

Still, Govil was keen on portraying Lord Ram on screen. Although destiny was not in his favour initially and he was rejected. “He took my audition and rejected me at first,” Govil added.

“His sons Prem Sagar, Moti Sagar, and Anand Sagar asked me to play the character of Bharat and Lakshman, but I said that, ‘I want to play the role of Lord Ram and if I was not suitable for it then it was fine with me’. Later, they also selected someone else for the role,” Govil added.

However, after a few days, he was called by the makers for the role, and, finally, got the opportunity to be part of the mythological show. Govil said that playing Lord Ram had a deep impact on his mind.

“Ramayan is an institution that teaches how to live life,” he shared.