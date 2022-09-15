Ramya Krishnan debuts as judge on OTT with Dance Ikon

OTT platform AHA is all set to launch its show Dance Ikon (DI) and gorgeous diva Ramya Krishnan will be seen making her debut as a judge. Joining her panel will be the ‘King of Hook Steps’ Sekhar Master, who also makes her debut in digital space with this show. Ohmkar also forays into the OTT space as a producer and host.

Baahubali-fame Ramya Krishnan says, “I am excited to make my debut as a judge with a show like Dance Ikon. We have all been hooked on to sports leagues for the sheer entertainment and competitive spirit of the format, but kudos to AHA Telugu and Oak entertainment for coming up with a dance league that infuses the energy of sports into dance. While my fans have seen me in movies, they will now be able to witness me in a different avatar over the weekends Moreover, I’m going to approach this in a fun manner and look out for not just great dancers, but also great performers.”