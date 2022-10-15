Rana Daggubati on India’s journey towards sustainability

The second episode of The Journey of India on Discovery will feature actor Rana Daggubati. The episode will air on October 17. From showcasing the radical absence of plastic in Asia’s cleanest village Mawlynnong, to sustainability icon Vani Murthy’s eccentric efforts in glamorising garbage, this episode will showcase the impeccable efforts of the country towards maintaining its ecology. It also essays an enthralling journey that will reconnect viewers with the broad spectrum of biological heritage alongside ingenious conservation initiatives that have redefined innovation in India as well as globally.

Rana said, “The Journey of India demonstrates the rich fruits of India’s collective hard work and sheer willpower. Our progress toward sustainability and becoming more conscious as a nation is commendable; there is so much to being an Indian that one can never be too proud. Warner Bros. Discovery’s contribution to bringing conservation initiatives to the forefront and igniting the green agenda are a step in the right direction for educating viewers on the importance of preserving our land’s ecology. It’s an honour for me to be a part of a show that highlights awe-inspiring achievements.”