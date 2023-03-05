Rana Daggubati talks about his role in thriller series ‘Rana Naidu’

Rana Daggubati is set to take on a thrilling new role in the action-packed series Rana Naidu on Netflix. He’ll be seen in a face-off against his real-life uncle and on-screen father, Venkatesh Daggubati. The series will release on March 10.

He shares, “I usually play characters that are either good or bad, but Rana is a mix. He lives a dark life, but also works hard to support his family. Besides the name, I don’t have much in common with him. Rana, in the show, has a complex past and deals with anger in an extreme way. It was challenging because I’m usually a cool person.”