Rana Daggubati talks about his role in thriller series ‘Rana Naidu’

Rana Daggubati is set to take on a thrilling new role in the action-packed series Rana Naidu on Netflix. He’ll be seen in a face-off against his real-life uncle and on-screen father, Venkatesh Daggubati. The series will release on March 10.
He shares, “I usually play characters that are either good or bad, but Rana is a mix. He lives a dark life, but also works hard to support his family. Besides the name, I don’t have much in common with him. Rana, in the show, has a complex past and deals with anger in an extreme way. It was challenging because I’m usually a cool person.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit
Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match