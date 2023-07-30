Rana Daggubati’s Maya Bazaar For Sale hits 100 million streaming minutes!

ZEE5 premiered the Telugu sitcom Maya Bazaar For Sale on July 14. Within a week of its premiere on ZEE5, the series went on to clock 100 million streaming minutes.

Produced by Rana Daggubati’s debut production venture, Spirit Media, Maya Bazaar For Sale revolves around different families in a premium gated community. Directed by Gautami Challagulla, the series features Navdeep Pallapolu, Eesha Rebba, Dr. Naresh Vijaya Krishna, and Hari Teja, among others.

Produced by Rajeev Ranjan, the seven-episodic series is a modern exploration of family life and community living in a satirical way that conveys the story of a group of sundry families, who move into premium villas in a gated community called Maya Bazaar.

Rajeev says, “Maya Bazaar For Sale will make you laugh, leaving a strong message etched in your heart for the longest time.”