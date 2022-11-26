Ranbir-Alia reveal daughter’s name as ‘Raha’

Bollywood’s star couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has shared a glimpse of their baby girl and also revealed the name. On Thursday (November 24), Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared that their family had decided to call her ‘Raha’.

Alia mentioned in the caption that the name was chosen by her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Alia also wrote, “Raha, in its purest form, means divine path. In Swahili, it means joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, in Bangla rest, comfort and relief; in Arabic, peace. It also means happiness, freedom and bliss…And true to her name, from the first moment we held her, we felt it all…Thank You Raha for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.” — TMS