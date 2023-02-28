Ranbir Kapoor denies working in Sourav Ganguly's biopic

The promotion of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is in full swing. After Chandigarh, Ranbir was in Kolkata recently for the release of the third single from the film. As the actor was spotted playing cricket with Sourav Ganguly at Eden Gardens, it gave birth to rumours on the former doing the biopic of Sourav Ganguly.

But Ranbir clarified later, “I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, but around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script.” — TMS