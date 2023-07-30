Ranbir Kapoor exudes Punjabi munda vibes at India Couture Week 2023

ANI

Ranbir Kapoor on Friday won hearts with his ramp walk on Day 4 of India Couture Week. After a long time, Ranbir hit the runway for ace designer Kunal Rawal.

The Barfi star donned a deep blue-coloured bandhgala embellished jacket that he paired with black pants. His pants caught everyone’s attention as it featured lungi detail on one side. To make his showstopper look more captivating, he opted for a cool hairdo and trimmed beard.

Ranbir presented Kunal’s collection Dhup Chao at Taj Palace in Delhi. He undoubtedly gave the Punjabi munda vibes at the gala. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is all set to unleash his action-packed avatar in Animal, which is set to release on December 1.

#Ranbir Kapoor