Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera surprises audience

Vicky Kaushal’s quirky thriller film Govinda Naam Mera was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.
The thing which surprised the fans most was actor Ranbir Kapoor’s special cameo with choreographer Ganesh Acharya in the song Bijli, which made netizens even more excited about the film.
Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.
Some of the social media users reacted to Ranbir’s special appearance and said that his two-minute cameo was far better than the performances of the entire lead star cast.
“Ranbir Kapoor literally ate the whole movie,” a user commented.
Another user wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor really saved the film.’ “Wow! Wasn’t expecting a cameo from Ranbir in this film, he really stole the show and I am surprised’ another user commented.
