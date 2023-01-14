Randeep Hooda faints while horse riding

Actor Randeep Hooda was reportedly hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for treatment after he fainted while riding a horse and got severely injured.

The actor was injured in the incident that occurred few days back and rushed to the hospital immediately. He has been advised complete bed rest for now.

Last year, Randeep suffered an injury while shooting an action sequence for Radhe with Salman Khan for which the Highway actor had to undergo knee surgery on his right leg. The surgery happened during the shoot of his series Inspector Avinash. The actor lost weight for Savarkar. During the promotions of his recently released Netflix original CAT, the actor went easy on his diet. As soon as he was back on the sets of Savarkar, to fit in the role, he went back to follow a strict diet.—IANS