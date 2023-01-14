Randeep Hooda faints while horse riding

Actor Randeep Hooda was reportedly hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for treatment after he fainted while riding a horse and got severely injured.
The actor was injured in the incident that occurred few days back and rushed to the hospital immediately. He has been advised complete bed rest for now.
Last year, Randeep suffered an injury while shooting an action sequence for Radhe with Salman Khan for which the Highway actor had to undergo knee surgery on his right leg. The surgery happened during the shoot of his series Inspector Avinash. The actor lost weight for Savarkar. During the promotions of his recently released Netflix original CAT, the actor went easy on his diet. As soon as he was back on the sets of Savarkar, to fit in the role, he went back to follow a strict diet.—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab