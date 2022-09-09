Randeep Hooda visits Mandal Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati

Randeep Hooda, who is all set to begin shooting for his upcoming film Swantantra Veer Savarkar, recently visited Mandal Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, which is located in Pune. This is the same mandal that was started by Lokmanya Tilak, the revolutionary leader who united people together with this auspicious festival.

Randeep visited the mandal to seek Bappa’s blessings for the film. Later, Randeep was seen having a good time with fellow devotees. — TMS

