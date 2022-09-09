Randeep Hooda visits Mandal Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati

Randeep Hooda, who is all set to begin shooting for his upcoming film Swantantra Veer Savarkar, recently visited Mandal Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, which is located in Pune. This is the same mandal that was started by Lokmanya Tilak, the revolutionary leader who united people together with this auspicious festival.
Randeep visited the mandal to seek Bappa’s blessings for the film. Later, Randeep was seen having a good time with fellow devotees. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 months after DSP's killing, mining mafia attacks police team in Nuh
The miners climb on to the hills and pelt the police with st...
Supreme Court puts on hold demolition of Goa nightclub 'Curlies' where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death
The demolition squad had on Friday early morning began demol...