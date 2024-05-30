Rani Mukerji feted with Movified Best Actor Award for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

IANS

Rani Mukerji has been awarded the Movified Best Actor Award in the Female Category. The actress was honoured for her work in the critically acclaimed film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. In the film, inspired by true events, Rani essayed the role of a mother, who fought the legal system of Norway over the custody of her child.

Rani expressed gratitude towards Movified and its owner Neekeeta Singh. She said, “Thank you Movified, for honouring me with the Best Actor Female Award for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. I am so grateful for this recognition and would like to thank my director Ashima Chibber, my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, everyone at Zee Studios, and Emmay Entertainment. My wonderful co-stars from Tallinn, Bengal and Mumbai, the Estonian crew, and all the technicians.”

The actress also shared that Mrs Chhaterjee Vs Norway held a very special place in her filmography.