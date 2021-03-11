Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls come together for Ranveer vs Wild

Known for always pushing his boundaries, Ranveer Singh is now all set for Netflix show Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The teaser of the show was unveiled on Friday and Ranveer is seen in a new avatar in it. This is the first of its kind interactive adventure reality special which will premiere on Netflix on July 8.

In the show, Ranveer takes off on a thrilling date with nature, fending for himself, and learning new survival skills. He will also be seen venturing into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in Serbia.