Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls come together for Ranveer vs Wild

Known for always pushing his boundaries, Ranveer Singh is now all set for Netflix show Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The teaser of the show was unveiled on Friday and Ranveer is seen in a new avatar in it. This is the first of its kind interactive adventure reality special which will premiere on Netflix on July 8.
In the show, Ranveer takes off on a thrilling date with nature, fending for himself, and learning new survival skills. He will also be seen venturing into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in Serbia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...