Ranveer Singh raps, fans find it 'embarrassing'

Star comedian Hasan Minaj shared a video of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh trying to flaunt his rapping skills in a locker room during the NBA All-Star game. However, the social media users are not impressed at all. In the clip, Ranveer looks confident about his rapping skills in front of celebs like Hollywood stars Simu Liu, Janelle Monae and Nicky Jam.

The clip begins with Minhaj saying, “All we gotta do, everybody, is get Ranveer Singh onboard today. On behalf of 4.561 billion people in Asia, let’s get Ranveer a bucket.”

Reacting to his words, Ranveer in jersey gets up from his seat and starts to rap –IANS

Fan boy moment

Ranveer joined the NBA All-Star Celebrity team in Utah recently. He took to Instagram and posted a reel documenting his “chance” meeting with American professional basketball player LeBron James.