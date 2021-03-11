Actor Ranveer Singh to perform at IPL’s closing ceremony

Ranveer Singh has been roped in to perform at this year’s IPL closing ceremony on Sunday (May 29) in Ahmedabad. According to Duff & Phelps’ report, Ranveer’s brand valuation currently stands at 158 million USD, an impressive growth from 102.93 million USD in 2020. Thus, Ranveer ranks number two this year, next only to Virat Kohli. A global youth icon for Indians, Ranveer recently represented India at the Dubai Expo, NBA in USA and Premier League in UK. TMS