Actor Ranveer Singh to perform at IPL’s closing ceremony

Ranveer Singh has been roped in to perform at this year’s IPL closing ceremony on Sunday (May 29) in Ahmedabad. According to Duff & Phelps’ report, Ranveer’s brand valuation currently stands at 158 million USD, an impressive growth from 102.93 million USD in 2020. Thus, Ranveer ranks number two this year, next only to Virat Kohli. A global youth icon for Indians, Ranveer recently represented India at the Dubai Expo, NBA in USA and Premier League in UK. TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US surpasses China as India’s biggest trading partner in FY22 at $119.42 billon
Exports to the US increased to USD 76.11 billion in 2021-22 ...
Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge
The virus spreads via contact with bodily fluids, lesions on...
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments
The complaint was filed by Mumbai-based Raza Academy
Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit
Cops seize several cases of cheap liquor and empty scotch bo...
‘Mann ki Baat’: PM lauds growth of unicorns, says trend reflects buoyant spirit of ‘new India’
Says total worth of these unicorns is Rs 330 billion dollars