Ranveer turns into item boy

Ranveer Singh has turned an item boy in Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s new song Firecracker, which he performed without being choreographed. Ranveer says, “Firecracker is a vibe. Maneesh (Sharma) was very clear. Divyang (Thakkar) was very clear when he said, ‘look, you’ve performed the entire character now; you’ve gone through the entire graph, the journey of the character. Now, the character is yours, you’ve made it your own. So, we won’t choreograph it! You just do freestyle, as Jayesh would’.”

He adds, “Barring the hook step, I was just left to be and to dance the way Jayesh would dance. Being in character, the moves would just come out, stumble out of me and we captured that. It has its own appeal. Jayesh is an endearing character and it’s that aspect of him that he wanted to showcase in the song. Just the great joie de vivre that he possesses, this great love of life, this joyous, beaming grateful heart that he has.”