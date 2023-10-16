IANS

Rapper-singer Dino James has won the 13th edition of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and said that he values the opportunity to be bigger than his fears.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 came into my life as a blessing and I’m grateful to have had such an amazing time on this iconic show. I value the appreciation I got from Rohit sir and the opportunity to be bigger than my fears,” said Dino.

He revealed that he never imagined that he had the capacity to become this evolved version of himself. “The friendships I formed were totally unexpected but precious. I dedicate my victory to my fans, who have been super supportive, and I’m touched that their love has come my way in abundance,” he concluded.

Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma stood as the first and second runners-up, respectively, giving the winner a tough fight. Apart from performing stunts to perfection, Dino entertained the contestants and the viewers by whipping out spontaneous raps.

Host Rohit Shetty appreciated the rapper for being fearless while performing stunts. Rohit said, “Congratulations to Dino James for not only winning the trophy but also for winning viewers’ hearts. I believe he is the most genuine and fearless contestant we’ve had this season.”

Dino’s bond with Shiv Thakare and Arjit Taneja inspired friendship goals.