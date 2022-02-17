Raqesh Bapat joins Shamita Shetty for a family gathering

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have been making heads turn ever since they were out of Bigg Boss 15. And now, Raqesh joined Shamita and her family for a vacation. Recently, Shilpa Shetty had jetted off to Alibaug with Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty, for her daughter Samisha Shetty’s second birthday bash. Shilpa has been sharing pictures and videos on social media. And, Raqesh is also a part of this family vacation.

On Tuesday, Raqesh Bapat also shared pictures from Shamisha’s birthday bash. In one of the pictures, he is seen feeding the little munchkin her birthday cake. In another picture, Raqesh and Shamita are seen hugging Samisha. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram account, Raqesh wrote: “Happy 2nd little star… wish you a life full of limitless giggles, love and blessings.”