Rashmeet Kaur walks the tightrope on Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Colors’ stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, returns with its 13th edition. Among the eclectic lineup of participants, the Indian singer Rashmeet Kaur is set to showcase her fearless spirit. Currently in South Africa for the shooting, Rashmeet has unveiled her long-cherished dream stunt—a tightrope walk from one towering building to another, reminiscent of thrilling action movies.
Rashmeet says, “Shooting in South Africa has been an absolute thrill ride. Every moment has been etched in my memory, thanks to the landscapes and exhilarating challenges. I’m eagerly anticipating my dream stunt that will take me to new heights, quite literally. Walking on a tightrope from one building to another under the guidance of the incredible stunt master, Rohit Shetty, would be a dream come true.”
