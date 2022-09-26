Rashmika Mandanna and Govinda dance to Saami

Rashmika Mandanna and actor Govinda have come together for the grand finale of DID Super Moms 3. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her film Goodbye, grooved to her popular song Saami with the Hero No 1.

Govinda not only brought his infectious energy to the dance floor but also aced the hook step of the popular song Saami.

The chartbuster is from Alllu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s blockbuster hit Pushpa - The Rise.

On Saturday, Zee TV shared a promo video of the grand finale episode. In the video, Govinda is seen matching steps with Rashmika. While Rashmika looks gorgeous in a golden lehenga, evergreen Govinda looks dapper in his black-golden suit.