Rashmika Mandanna not replaced in Pushpa 2

ANI

Recent reports that Rashmika Mandanna has been replaced by Sai Pallavi in Pushpa 2 had left Rashmika’s fans heartbroken.On Monday, Rashmika took to Instagram Story and confirmed her presence in Pushpa 2 in an Ask Me Anything session.

When a fan asked her to give an update about her next movie, the diva wrote the names of the films which will release in 2023.

She mentioned Animal, Mission Majnu, Varisu and Pushpa 2, making it clear that the reports about her replacement in Pushpa 2 were not true.

“Four and many more surprises coming your way,” she further wrote.