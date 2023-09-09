Rasika Dugal dubs for Little Thomas

IANS

Rasika Dugal, who was recently seen in the streaming series Adhura, has now started the dubbing process for her film titled Little Thomas. The film, which wrapped up production a few months back, was shot in both Mumbai and Goa.

The film tells a heart-warming story centered around a Goan family. Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Kaushal Oza, Little Thomas marks a reunion for Rasika and Kaushal, who had previously collaborated on the short film The Miniaturist of Junagadh.

Rasika’s association with Kaushal dates back to their days at FTII (Film and Television Institute of India), Pune. Reflecting on the experience, Rasika shared, “Mostly, when I dub for a film/series, it is the first time that I am watching an edited version of the film. That always comes with so many surprises -things you were nervous would not turn out well but actually turn out to be the best parts of the film and vice versa. And generally just the feeling of watching it all come together.”

She further said, “So, I am always a little overwhelmed and often relieved after dubbing. The narrative of Little Thomas is a simple and heart-warming one and it’s been a joy working on it. I can’t wait for the film to be complete and reach its audience.” Meanwhile, Rasika has an array of projects lined up, including the highly anticipated Mirzapur 3, Spike, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli and Fairy Folk.

#Mumbai