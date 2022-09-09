Rasika Dugal starts shooting for Mirzapur Season 3 in Lucknow

Fresh from the success of Delhi Crime Season 2, Rasika Dugal has started shooting for the third season of Mirzapur in the city of Nawabs — Lucknow. Rasika has received immense love for her portrayal of Beena Tripathi in both seasons of Mirzapur and is now all set to reprise her role for the third season. Not long ago, the actress posted a video on her Instagram handle informing the netizens that she has started shooting for the series.

Rasika says, “Shooting in Lucknow is always wonderful, the energy and the vibe of the city is exhilarating. I always look forward to the Mirzapur shoots, feels like coming back home. I am looking forward to good food and an amazing shooting experience.” Meanwhile, Rasika’s upcoming projects include Adhura, Spike, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli and Fairy Folk. — TMS

