Rasika Dugal to play the character of Irene in Indian adaptation of Sherlock Holmes

Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in the crime series Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, will be soon seen in the Indian adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, titled Shekhar Home. The actress will portray the role of Irene Adler, the only woman to have ever outwitted Sherlock Holmes.

The series will be contextualised in an Indian setting and will be directed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. The Indian adaptation features Kay Kay Menon as Sherlock Holmes and Ranvir Shorey as Doctor John Watson. The show will also feature Usha Uthup as Mrs Hudson and Koushik Sen as Mycroft Holmes.

The show will have a Bengali touch to its name and personality, making it unique and appealing to audiences in India. The shooting for the show is set to begin soon in Kolkata. The talented cast and crew, along with the unique setting and storyline, make it a promising adaptation of the classic detective story.

Meanwhile, she will also be seen in the sports drama Spike, black comedy thriller Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, the horror film Adhura, comedy Fairy Folk, Little Thomas, and her flagship shows Mirzapur and Delhi Crime.— IANS