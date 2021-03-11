Actress RasikaDugal is quite excited about her upcoming show Adhura in which she has got a chance to explore the horror genre

Actress Rasika Dugal is quite excited about her upcoming show Adhura in which she has got a chance to explore the genre of horror. Adhura outlines a story set in an elite boarding school with a dark secret, which will shake up the lives of everyone connected to it.

Directed by Gaurav Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, it also features Ishwak Singh. Rasika said, “It is exciting for me to experiment with a new genre. And that too supernatural horror. I am easily spooked and therefore haven’t watched any horror story at all. So this one is kind of new for me. With this script, I realised on the second day of the shoot that I couldn’t go over my lines after 5 pm if I wanted a good night’s sleep. The story is also very poignant.” It will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video. — IANS