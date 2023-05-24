Rasika's inspiration for playing Beena Tripathi came from an unexpected source

Rasika Dugal gained prominence through her portrayal of Beena Tripathi in the show Mirzapur. In a recent interview, Rasika talked about her inspiration for the beloved character.

She said, “Initially, I was nervous. I wondered if I would be able to pull off the part. I thought maybe the role was more suited for someone more stereotypically ‘sexy’. However, a memory of a young girl I met at a party years before I was to start work on Mirzapur became my inspiration. She was from a small town and dressed in a simple pair of jeans and a T-shirt. She was a singer. Otherwise, she looked like a shy young girl, but the moment she started to sing, she transformed into a sensual, stunning woman who commanded your attention. That image stayed in my mind and became my inspiration.”

Rasika has recently completed shooting for the third season of Mirzapur. She has various upcoming projects like Adhura: Supernatural Thriller, Spike: Sports Drama, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller, Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy, and Little Thomas: Dramedy.