Rasika's inspiration for playing Beena Tripathi came from an unexpected source

Rasika Dugal gained prominence through her portrayal of Beena Tripathi in the show Mirzapur. In a recent interview, Rasika talked about her inspiration for the beloved character.
She said, “Initially, I was nervous. I wondered if I would be able to pull off the part. I thought maybe the role was more suited for someone more stereotypically ‘sexy’. However, a memory of a young girl I met at a party years before I was to start work on Mirzapur became my inspiration. She was from a small town and dressed in a simple pair of jeans and a T-shirt. She was a singer. Otherwise, she looked like a shy young girl, but the moment she started to sing, she transformed into a sensual, stunning woman who commanded your attention. That image stayed in my mind and became my inspiration.”
Rasika has recently completed shooting for the third season of Mirzapur. She has various upcoming projects like Adhura: Supernatural Thriller, Spike: Sports Drama, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller, Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy, and Little Thomas: Dramedy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia
The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...
'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district
Upadhyaya died in the Banjar area when the Mumbai number For...
7 die as vehicle carrying power project workers rolls down hill in J-K's Kishtwar
The accident occurs near Dangduru power project site in Dacc...