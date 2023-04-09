Raveena Tandon responds to trolls who questioned her Padma Shri win

Actress Raveena Tandon was recently feted with India’s fourth highest civilian honour, Padmi Shri, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi for her contribution to Indian cinema.

However, a section of Internet users trolled the actress while questioning the win. Now the actress has responded to the trolls. She wrote: “I don’t want to give any importance to them as they have their own agenda. The comments of a few, who have 20 followers and haven’t seen the work that I have done, will not diminish my body of work…They only see the glamour; they don’t see the hard work and long hours we put in. We know how polarised things are on social media today, but others have sent such beautiful wishes.” — IANS