Ravie Dubey hosts a reunion for the Saas Bina Sasural unit

Ravie Dubey recently threw a get-together at his home for the cult show, Saas Bina Sasural. Vipul D Shah, Aishwariya Sakuja, Arvind Vaidya, Rishi Khurana, Megha Jadhav, Srman Jain and Rajinder Chawla turned up for the bash.
The entire gang was seen enjoying and recalling the moments of the cult show, which was a big hit 12 years ago. Ravie posted pictures from the reunion and wrote on his official handle, “Happiness and warmth and love and bliss and everything nice that’s what we were like together 12 years ago and that’s what we are now.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls
Saffron party set to expand footprint | Cong may see near-ro...
Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...
Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien
Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue