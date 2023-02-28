Ravie Dubey hosts a reunion for the Saas Bina Sasural unit

Ravie Dubey recently threw a get-together at his home for the cult show, Saas Bina Sasural. Vipul D Shah, Aishwariya Sakuja, Arvind Vaidya, Rishi Khurana, Megha Jadhav, Srman Jain and Rajinder Chawla turned up for the bash.

The entire gang was seen enjoying and recalling the moments of the cult show, which was a big hit 12 years ago. Ravie posted pictures from the reunion and wrote on his official handle, “Happiness and warmth and love and bliss and everything nice that’s what we were like together 12 years ago and that’s what we are now.”