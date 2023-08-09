Ravie Dubey turns lawyer for courtroom drama LakhanLeela Bhargava

IANS

Slipping into the character of a criminal lawyer from a small town, versatile actor Ravie Dubey is all set to play the titular role in the upcoming courtroom comedy series, Lakhan Leela Bhargava.

Delving into the heartlands of India, the show set in Lucknow traces the story of a criminal lawyer who has a distinctive heroic approach to his cases.

Sharing the announcement teaser on social media on Tuesday, Ravie offered a small glimpse into the show. The teaser showcases Lakhan Leela Bhargava’s tedi ungli spirit in full force.

The 30 second video asset shows a 360 aerial-view of the beautiful landscape of Lucknow, and Ravie as a lawyer is seen saying “Is pure Lucknow me ek naam ki goonj hogi... ham thode se criminal hai thode se lawyer hain, isilie criminal lawyer.. aa rahe hain hum, Lakhan Leela Bhargava.. bas naam hi kaafi hai.”

It features Ravie in disguise as a criminal, an old man, and also as a sweet corporate working guy. The video ends with Ravie standing amid a crowd with people of all religions clapping in admiration for him. The crowd can be seen holding placards with messages like “My Life #Its my choice”, “LLB rocks”, “My Baby #ItsMyChoice”.

It will premiere on Jio Cinema on August 21.

Currently, the actor and producer is also enjoying the success and love for the second season of his production Udaariyaan. Meanwhile, on the work front he was last seen in web series Matsya Kaand.