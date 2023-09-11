Ravie gives a 28-minute monologue in the show, Lakhan Leela Bhargava

Ravie Dubey is surely setting new records! The actor had performed a 28-minute monologue for his show Lakhan Leela Bhargava, leaving his audience and fans stunned. Also, buzz is that he performed this in a single take!
The actor plays the role of a criminal lawyer in the show and the monologue is of a concluding statement that he is making in court. His friends and fans took to social media to congratulate the actor. Salim Merchant wrote, “Incredible bro! Historic performance” while Ravi Kishan also congratulated him on social media. Badshah hailed the actor, while Neha Kakkar wrote, “You’re a star! A real one!”
The actor also has the film Farradday lined up for release.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
He moves one major singles title ahead of Serena Williams an...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed