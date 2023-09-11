Ravie gives a 28-minute monologue in the show, Lakhan Leela Bhargava

Ravie Dubey is surely setting new records! The actor had performed a 28-minute monologue for his show Lakhan Leela Bhargava, leaving his audience and fans stunned. Also, buzz is that he performed this in a single take!

The actor plays the role of a criminal lawyer in the show and the monologue is of a concluding statement that he is making in court. His friends and fans took to social media to congratulate the actor. Salim Merchant wrote, “Incredible bro! Historic performance” while Ravi Kishan also congratulated him on social media. Badshah hailed the actor, while Neha Kakkar wrote, “You’re a star! A real one!”

The actor also has the film Farradday lined up for release.