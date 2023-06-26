Ravindernath Sharma on directing Lust Stories 2

PTI

Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma says he has never stuck to one genre and his segment in the upcoming film anthology Lust Stories 2 is a step in the same direction.

Sharma made his directorial debut in 2015 with Tevar, an action movie starring Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee. Three years later, he achieved both awards and acclaim with the hit comedy drama Badhaai Ho. His next feature film is long-awaited sports drama, Maidaan, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

“I wanted to do something, which I have not done. I have never been in any of the comfort zones, like Tevar, Badhaai Ho, and Maidaan (are all different).

“The most important thing, I told Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala (producers) is if I found the story (for Lust Stories 2), then I will make this. I found it and made it,” Sharma said in an interview. Lust Stories 2 is a Netflix movie, which consists of four shorts, directed by Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. It is billed as a collection of films that sheds light on relationships from the lens of women.

Lust Stories 2 will start streaming on Netflix from June 29.