RD Burman's song Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai recreated in Vicky, Sara's new film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

ANI

On Monday, the makers of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke unveiled the film’s trailer.

In the trailer of the family entertainer, one can hear the recreated version of RD Burman’s hit track Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Hum Kisise Kum Naheen film.

The song is one of the main highlights of the trailer and left many fans nostalgic.

Excited about the film, Vicky said, “Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it”, added Sara. Director Laxman Utekar, of Luka Chupi and Mimi fame, also shared his thoughts, “This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout.”