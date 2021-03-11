Sunil Grover gets candid in Ask Me Anything session with fans

Sunil Grover had a heart surgery last year. The actor took a break from work to recover from the surgery. Sunil is now better and back to work.
As he was heading to the studio for a shoot, Sunil got stuck in traffic and hence decided to do an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Twitter.
Sunil, who will next be seen in a movie along with Shah Rukh Khan, responded to a few questions asked by his fans.
When a fan asked Sunil about his experience of working with Shah Rukh, Sunil replied saying, “Dream come true.” Another fan asked Sunil whether he has peace of mind after being successful. Sunil said, “Peace of mind has nothing to do with success. I feel you get peace of mind when you want to.” Sunil also gave an update on Sunflower 2.
