Ready to go!

Makers of the popular action-thriller franchise Sicario, after its second part in 2018, are now gearing up for a third outing. Reportedly, actors Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio Del Toro have expressed interest in returning for Sicario 3.
Currently in the works, Sicario 3 producers Molly Smith and Trent Nuckinbill talked about the three actors wanting to return. Ahead of the release of their upcoming feature Repitle, the producer duo said that this would be a particularly interesting film for Blunt and Brolin, as their characters were nowhere to be seen in Sicario: Day of the Soldado.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K
People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...
'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision
Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger
2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala
48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders
World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs
Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...