Ready to go!

Makers of the popular action-thriller franchise Sicario, after its second part in 2018, are now gearing up for a third outing. Reportedly, actors Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio Del Toro have expressed interest in returning for Sicario 3.

Currently in the works, Sicario 3 producers Molly Smith and Trent Nuckinbill talked about the three actors wanting to return. Ahead of the release of their upcoming feature Repitle, the producer duo said that this would be a particularly interesting film for Blunt and Brolin, as their characters were nowhere to be seen in Sicario: Day of the Soldado.