 Ready to hit the road? : The Tribune India

Ready to hit the road?

If you are, then Sonu Sood, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty are there to hold your hand and see you through the journey

Gautam Gulati, Sonu Sood & Prince Narula



Sheetal

The craze for Roadies hasn’t died as the reality show gears up for its nineteenth season. Chandigarh is known for giving many winners to the Roadies in the past. So, the auditions for this season, titled Roadies Karm Ya Kaand, started from tricity.

And, youngsters from the region didn’t let the hosts Sonu Sood, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty, down. In fact, many camped outside the venue, Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula from Wednesday night to audition on Thursday.

On working in South Indian films to Bollywood to last year’s debut in Roadies, Sonu is not following a pre-planned path but accepting what’s coming his way. He says, “We don’t choose the scripts, the scripts choose us. I’ve always believed in that. While reading a script of a show or movie, I know within five minutes if the role is written for me or not. Having said that, when I was approached by makers of the show, I did ask them whether they had made the right call or not. I perceived it to be full of gaali-galoch but they confirmed that it’s going to be a different approach this time which made me jump to the idea.”

The unique title for this season has to do with India and its roots, say the gang leaders. Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati says, “Last year, the show took the contestants to South Africa and it was a great journey and this time the idea is to look within and hence the title, Karm Ya Kaand.” To which Sonu Sood adds, “Actually, we were looking at ways to make this season bigger than the previous one. Hence the title. Whenever a yuddh (war) is fought, one has to ultimately choose between karm (action)and kaand (scandal). Both are really important and it would make the show interesting as well.”

Gulati will be associating with the show for the first time. Prince Narula, who has returned after a season’s gap and hails from tricity, boasts about Punjab’s jugaadu nature. On what he is looking for in the contestants, Narula says, “They should be dedicated and hardworking and I will take care of the rest. For these contestants, this is just the start of a journey, so they shouldn’t give up. Also, I personally feel the nervousness of the contestants as a gang leader because I had gone through the same emotions. I tend to get emotionally attached to my team as Rannvijay Singha sir was with me when I was a contestant.”

