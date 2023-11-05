Ready to host: Maniesh Paul to narrate docu-series History Hunter

ANI

Actor Maniesh Paul is all set to host History Hunter, a docu-series that will unravel remarkable unknown facts from Indian history from across the country.

History Hunter will stream on Discovery Channel and Discovery+ from November 20. From discovering how Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali created the world’s first viable militarised rockets to revealing whether the famous Saraswati river is a myth to how the Lakpath went from being a city of millionaires to an abandoned barren land, History Hunter will captivate audiences while attempting to solve the mysterious unanswered questions.

Maniesh shared, “History Hunter has provided me with the opportunity to embark on an exhilarating journey across India, uncovering the hidden intricacies of age-old legends scattered throughout our diverse landscape. Collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery has been a delightful experience. I am looking forward to sharing this thrilling series with the audience and believe it will captivate them, keeping them on the edge of their seats.”

The eight-episode series, ‘History Hunter,’ will shine a spotlight on historical landmarks such as Nalanda University, Golconda Fort, Mahabalipuram, among others.