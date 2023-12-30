Ready to party?: As the New Year knocks on the door, here’s a round-up of where you can celebrate in the tricity and make memories for a lifetime

Sheetal

‘Celebrate endings — for they precede new beginnings’

— Jonathan Lockwood Huie, Author

And to bid adieu to 2023 and welcome the New Year, we bring the happening events of tricity, where friends and family members can celebrate together one last time this year! From musical evenings to sundown parties to curated food menus for the weekend, restaurants, bars and hotels are ready to host Chandigarh folks in all earnest.

Sufi night

Immerse yourself in the soul-stirring tunes of Satinder Sartaaj as you bid farewell to the old and welcome the new in style. The event, Mehfil-e-Sartaaj, will commence at 9 pm on New Year Eve at Radisson Red, Mohali. The ticket price covers exquisite New Year’s Eve dinner and unlimited beverages. Let the Sufi music set the tone for a year filled with positivity, laughter and unforgettable moments.

Music to the ear

Punjabi singer Ninja, along with artistes Gulzar Channiwala and Renuka Panwar, will be performing live on New Year Eve at the Open Air Concert, Shalimar Ground, Panchkula.

On December 31, Armaan Bedil will perform at The Altius Boutique Hotel, Chandigarh. Also Hyatt Centric, Chandigarh, is hosting a concert with singers-performers Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai.

One can also celebrate New Year Eve with Prem Dhillon at Playboy Club Chandigarh (8 pm), whereas JW Marriott has hired Punjabi singer Amrit Maan to perform on the Eve. Titled ‘Dazzle N Disguise With Amrit Maan’, it will commence at 9:30 pm at the Grand Ballroom of the hotel.

Carnival feel

As part of Chandigarh Club’ Countdown 2024, celebrations began last Saturday. For the New Year Eve, organisers have planned mini-bumper tambola from 11.30 am onwards. In the evening at 7:30 pm, there will be fashion show choreographed by former Miss India finalist Aprajita Sharma. On New Year Eve, none other than veteran Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann will be performing at Chandigarh Club while New Year Tambola will be held for the club members.

Hotel Hometel, Chandigarh, is hosting a dance-and-dine themed party called 2024 New Year Carnival. Reserved for family and couples, there will be a lavish gala dinner, unlimited snacks and beverages, DJ with LED Party and also fun games as well as activities for kids. They will also distribute special gifts and hold a lucky draw contest.

You can also celebrate the New Year Party 2024 at Gymkhana Club, Sector 3, Panchkula. There will be games, lucky draw contest and a belly dance performance. Also Singer Rimz J and Dilsher will perform, whereas DJ Yamaha will make the party people rock the dance floor.

Midnight Resolutions— the Year-End Bash with DJ Sandy is being hosted by Elante Mall, Chandigarh, and will begin at 8 pm on New Year Eve.