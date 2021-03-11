Kangana Ranaut claims 'Dhaakad' is a genre-defining film

As the trailer of her upcoming film Dhakkad is released, actress Kangana Ranaut, who is playing the protagonist in the film, says that it will redefine the action genre for Indian cinema.
The event saw Kangana’s entry in a chopper at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse Grounds after which the actress drove straight to PVR Icon, Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel. After the trailer, Kangana said, “It has been a long-standing dream of mine to take up challenging parts and be a part of movies that change the norm. Dhaakad is one such film. I enjoyed playing Agent Agni, who stops at nothing. Dhaakad is a genre-defining film and we’ve worked very hard to create. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us; the film is a celebration of grit and power.”
Directed by Razneesh Ghai, it also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee, among others. Dhakkad releases in theatres on May 20. —IANS
