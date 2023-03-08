Ready to rock

The trailer of the spy-thriller series Citadel, which was released recently, sees actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas engaging in some heavy-duty action as she plays a spy along with Richard Madden.

The trailer starts off with fast cuts of montages. With generous dutch tilt shots, even the credits, it has Priyanka pulling off action sequences, gun fights and chase sequences. The first season of the global series consists of six-episodes with two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video. —IANS