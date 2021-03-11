This Eid, take inspiration from Bollywood celebs who never fail to impress with their festive outfits.

Sharara special Sonam Bajwa

In her latest photoshoot, Sonam Bajwa was seen wearing a gorgeous yellow velvet sharara with silver sequin dupatta. Her outfit has come from the shelf of Hussain Rehar. She completed the look with a diamond earring and nude make-up.

Gown glory Madhuri Dixit

At a recent awards function, Madhuri Dixit opted for an emerald-green traditional gown from the designer label of Anita Dongre. The silver embroidery on it looks great. She wore statement earrings in green while going for nude lips and kohl eyes.

Kurta with pants Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi has given major Eid fashion goals with her vibrant salwar-suit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The full-sleeve salwar-suit comprised an embellished slit kurta paired with palazzos. The kurta is decked in heavy foil motifs and featured a collared neckline. Nora kept it minimal by opting for only delicate earrings and silver sandals.

Awesome Anarkali Sonam Kapoor

An off-white ethnic long and flowy Anarkali dress with golden detailing work in it, Sonam Kapoor was a sight to behold as she spread festive vibes. With a tight bun, smokey black eyeshadow and a nude pink lip shade, she completes the look.

Lehenga look Kriti Sanon

Forgoing regular blouses with lehenga, Kriti Sanon opted for a traditional choli-style blouse with strings in the front. Featuring heavily embroidered sleeves and delicate scallops along its hemline, the blouse complements Kriti’s lehenga. To round off her look, she wore silver earrings and a ring. Hair tied in a low bun, rosy eyeshadow, a simple pink on the lips and a hint of highlighter completed her look.