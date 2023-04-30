Ready to take charge of life

How did you get the idea to create the song?

I Don’t Give A is a unique song. I have done a lot of heartbreak, romantic, and dance songs, but I Don’t Give A is a song about moving on and taking charge of your own life.

How was it working with Aadar Malik?

Aadar Malik is a sweetheart. He is so easy to work with, and he is so amazing at his work.

When did you realise that music was your calling?

I was very young when I started singing shabads in Gurdwaras. When I was in the sixth grade, we went to watch Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, and I saw Madhuri Dixit dancing to a song. That was the moment when I felt like singing for Madhuri Dixit. So, that’s when I decided to be a part of the music industry, and be a playback singer.

What are the key factors you keep in mind while shooting a song?

The most important factor is the lyrics. I must feel those words to convey those emotions through my voice.

What’s your take on Punjabi music?

Punjabi music is close to my heart. I grew up listening to Punjabi songs. My first big non-filmy Punjabi song was Apsara with Jaani, and before that Gal Karke, which was my version of the original Gal Karke. I thoroughly enjoy singing Punjabi songs. I have a few Punjabi songs coming up soon.

How did you feel when you won an award for Raatan Lambiyan?

I felt ecstatic because whenever we sing, we sing to connect with our audience, to connect with our fan base and make them happy. If you get an award for this effort of yours and if you get an award for being loved, I think nothing is better than that. When we sing those songs and people sing them back, that is a real award.

Tell us about your future projects.

Many songs are in the pipeline. Apart from film songs, I am really working on independent music also, and now I have decided I will feature in some of my non- music videos. People have loved me as a singer, so now I want to take this forward, and I want people to love me as an artiste or as an actor.