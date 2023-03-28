MC Stan will be part of 'Khatron KeKhiladi 13'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is set for a return. Everybody is curious to know the participants this time and a lot of names are doing the rounds. According to reports, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan will be part of the show. Another Bigg Boss contestant from the latest season, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s name came up as well.
After the big win in Bigg Boss, MC Stan has been staying busy with his concerts. He has been moving from one city to another, entertaining fans.
