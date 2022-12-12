Real-ly fascinating

Social cause
Alia Bhatt: Gangubai
Kathiawadi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’sGangubai Kathiawadi turned out to be one of the blockbusters, where Alia Bhatt was seen playing the title role. Gangubai was a social activistand worked for the welfare of women of Kamathipura area of Mumbai during the 1960s.
Fly zone
Ajay Devgan: Runway 34
Ajay Devgn tells the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna and the film is inspired by an aviation incident on a flight from Dubai to Kochi in 2015. The film is about Vikrant’s heroic decision that saved so many lives.
Good stroke
TaapseePannu:
Shabaash Mithu
Taapsee Pannu showcases the story of Mithali Raj, former captain of Indian women’s cricket team, on to the screen. The actress got rave reviews from critics for her act.
Space bound
Ishwak Singh: Rocket Boys
Ishwak Singh played the character of Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian Space Programme in Rocket Boys.
Cause & effect
R Madhavan: The Nambi Effect
R Madhavan plays the role of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was once accused of espionage. Madhavan mastered the role so well that even the physical resemblance between the two was uncanny.
Criminal lanes
Karan Tacker: Khakee-The Bihar Chapter
Karan Tacker was seen in Khakee, where he played IPS officer Amit Lodha. The story is based on Amit’s book Bihar Diaries: The True Story of how Bihar’s Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught. —TMS
