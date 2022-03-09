Actor-host Ballraj is participating in the show Smart Jodi. He talks about how is it to be on screen with his wife Deepti

What prompted you to take up Smart Jodi?

I wanted to share screen space with my life partner Deepti. As l have been always given a partner in reality shows earlier, this time I wanted to make it real.

Did you have to convince Deepti to do this show?

Right from discussing this idea to taking it up, I did not have to convince her. She and I were on the same page from day one.

Are you comfortable with opening up about your personal life in front of the camera?

We have not planned anything as such. We both are open books — real and raw. We will go with the flow. Our audience and fans have full rights to see us. We will try to present ourselves just the way we are.

What’s the most romantic thing you have done for Deepti?

I have proposed to my wife in the show for the first time. People used to taunt me that I never proposed to her, but now I have done that too. And I also feel when I am cooking for her or helping her in the kitchen, it’s romantic.

Reality shows have a different side altogether. Are you ready to face the consequences?

I feel everything has its own plus and minus points. Smart Jodi is a positive show and there is no controversy attached. I think people will see the real Ballraj for the first time and not the funny Ballraj. That’s a good thing for me.

Career-wise, what is your focus now?

Focus is only to do good work. I always go with my judgement and maybe for that I have done limited, but quality work. I am eager to work in a mainstream reality show as an anchor. High time people saw the soft side of me, not the rough one.

What kind of comedy do you like to watch and why?

I love all kinds of comedy, which puts a smile on my face. I don’t judge anyone; if I am happy to see an act, I clap. Yes, I don’t like humour related to religion and also one that hurts someone.

Who do you look up to as your inspiration and why?

My father is my inspiration; the amount of patience he has is amazing. The way he has handled his life and has built a huge family is commendable. If I can imbibe even a little bit from him, my life will be sorted. He is my hero.

How do you unwind yourself?

Earlier, it was by travelling solo. But now after I got married, I spend more time with my better half; all my worries get sorted when I see her face.

What is your dream as an artiste?

I just want to perform in every corner of the world where people will understand my language and I can make them laugh. Also, I have a dream of fetching an award either for my writing, direction or acting.